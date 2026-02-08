Madras HC forms expert team to save wetlands in Tiruvarur; seeks report in three months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has formed an expert team for inspecting Ramsar sites and other wetlands in Tiruvarur district and recommend lasting measures for ‘wholesome conservation’ and ‘protection’ of these sites.

The three-member team will have an expert each from the National Environment and Ecological Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, the Tamil Nadu Forest department and an independent expert advocate A Yogeswaran.

An order in this regard was passed by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by B Yoganathan, a resident of Thillaivilagam in Tiruvarur.

The committee is mandated to conduct a ‘thorough inspection’ of Udayamarthandapuram-Thillaivilagam, Muthupet-Ramsar site, sanctuary, eco-sensitive zone, reserve forest and other mangrove forest areas and buffer zones, lagoons and surrounding area.

“The committee shall consider the relevant compliance and requirements that have to be made as per the notifications (of the sites) and the shortcomings; and suggest necessary measures to be taken for the wholesome conservation and protection of the wetland/sanctuary/eco-sensitive zone/mangrove forests in question including maintaining the connections with the other sites such as Point Calimere etc.,” the judge said.

He also directed the experts to look into shrimp farms and aquaculture farms and whether they are following licence conditions.