Madras HC forms expert team to save wetlands in Tiruvarur; seeks report in three months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has formed an expert team for inspecting Ramsar sites and other wetlands in Tiruvarur district and recommend lasting measures for ‘wholesome conservation’ and ‘protection’ of these sites.
The three-member team will have an expert each from the National Environment and Ecological Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, the Tamil Nadu Forest department and an independent expert advocate A Yogeswaran.
An order in this regard was passed by Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by B Yoganathan, a resident of Thillaivilagam in Tiruvarur.
The committee is mandated to conduct a ‘thorough inspection’ of Udayamarthandapuram-Thillaivilagam, Muthupet-Ramsar site, sanctuary, eco-sensitive zone, reserve forest and other mangrove forest areas and buffer zones, lagoons and surrounding area.
“The committee shall consider the relevant compliance and requirements that have to be made as per the notifications (of the sites) and the shortcomings; and suggest necessary measures to be taken for the wholesome conservation and protection of the wetland/sanctuary/eco-sensitive zone/mangrove forests in question including maintaining the connections with the other sites such as Point Calimere etc.,” the judge said.
He also directed the experts to look into shrimp farms and aquaculture farms and whether they are following licence conditions.
Further, the team shall study fresh water inflow from the Cauvery to the channels, quality of the freshwater, causes for increased salinity, conservation of various facets of the Ramsar site, including nature of the land, mangrove forest, breeding and habitat of birds and conservation of migratory bird site, the judge said.
He wanted the experts to submit a detailed report within three months on the measures required for ensuring the survival of the ecosystem, regeneration, thriving and proliferation.
The contempt of court petition was filed for punishing the respondent officials of the government for willful and intentional disobedience of the order of the court dated April 28, 2025, regarding action against shrimp farms that harm environment and ecology in and around Muthupettai area. Petitioner’s counsel Kasinatha Bharathi submitted that most of the farms are operating without licence or violating the conditions and harming serene ecosystems.