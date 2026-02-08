Marx statue unveiled in Chennai sparks BJP criticism; VCK cite his writings on Madras Presidency

CHENNAI: The unveiling of a new statue of German philosopher and economist Karl Marx by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday was not well received by a section of the opposition parties with senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan questioning the rationale for erecting the statue when Marx, according to her, had no connection with Tamil Nadu nor had he visited the state.

The philosopher, whose writings have had a huge influence across the globe, may not have visited present-day Tamil Nadu. However, his writings show the keen interest he showed in the socio-economic-cultural history of Tamil Nadu and related developments during the British Raj in the 19th century, nearly 170 years ago.

Writing for the New-York Tribune (1857), Marx referred to the report of the Madras Torture Commission, laid before the British House of Commons in 1856-57, to argue that the British rule in India was marked by systemic cruelty, not benevolence.

Specifically, in his 1857 article, Marx referred to a case connected to the Coleroon River (Kollidam) bridge works. Quoting from the commission’s report, he recalled the complaint of a Brahmin villager who, along with people from his village and nearby villages, was forced by the tahsildar (sub-district revenue officer) to supply planks, charcoal, firewood and other materials free of cost for the bridge construction. These labour and materials were demanded without any payment.