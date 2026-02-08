Monkey menace grips TN's Melur town residents; farmers seek action

MADURAI: Residents of Melur town and surrounding areas have recently put up posters at several locations in the region, accusing the forest department of failing to take action against the growing monkey menace in their neighbourhoods, despite their repeated complaints.

Although the town is nearly 2.5 kilometres from Arittapatti, Alagar Kovil hill range, and the nearest reserve forest areas, large troops of monkeys often stray into residential areas, damaging houses and posing a threat to public safety.

T Prakash, a resident of Melur South Street, told TNIE that the issue has worsened over the last few years. "Most houses here have thatched or tiled roofs. Monkeys often damage the tiles, enter houses in search of food, and destroy household items. Recently, an elderly woman was injured after monkeys threw stones at her after she tried to chase them away from the roof of her house," he said. Prakash claimed that, despite submitting a series of petitions to the forest department, no effective action has been taken so far. "Left with no other option, residents have put up posters demanding immediate intervention," he added.

Farmers in the Melur region said that monkey troops roaming near the Alagar Kovil hill range intrude into their farmland, resulting in significant losses to them. Jeeva, a farmer from the area, said fruit-bearing trees and vegetable crops are the worst affected. "Monkeys raid fields in groups and destroy crops overnight. We urge the forest department to come up with a permanent solution," he said.