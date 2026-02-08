One of the two leopards that terrorised STR village captured

ERODE: The forest department on Saturday captured one of the two leopards that had been terrorising Marayipalayam village for more than three months in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district. It was subsequently released in a dense forest in Thengumarahada, about 40 kilometre away.

Residents of Marayipalayam had been complaining of a leopard that was killing livestock. The Vilamundi forest range personnel were apprised of the threat officially on November 8.

It came from the Marayipalayam hillock under the Vilamundi forest range in the STR.

Then the presence of leopard was confirmed based on drone surveillance and the forest department staff immediately conducted a detailed field inspection at the reported location.

The inspection revealed two leopards were based in the hillock.

"Subsequently, wide awareness was given and the public was alerted. For the past three months, the hillock was continuously monitored to observe the presence and movement of the leopards," a senior official of the forest department said.