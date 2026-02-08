Opening of CT scan centre at district hospital put off again in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The inauguration of the 16-slice CT scan facility at the Coimbatore district headquarters hospital at Pollachi has been postponed yet again.

The hospital staff alleged that it was the fourth consecutive time the opening has been put off though the scanner was installed by mid-2025 with a funding of Rs 2.17 crore by the health department.

"It was to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Thursday. However, it was postponed for the convenience of higher authorities. The delay has been forcing people either to go to private medical facilities or the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital," said a staff from the hospital on condition of anonymity.

The Pollachi Government Hospital, which is 40 km away, already has a 4-slice CT scan machine that is runs during the day hours with a radiographer and a doctor. But 16-slice CT scanners provide faster imaging, higher resolution, and lower radiation doses compared to the other.

While 4-slice units suit low-volume clinics, 16-slice units are ideal for daily, higher-volume use and emergency care due to improved 3D reconstruction and faster, more detailed, whole-body scanning. While the former are suitable for basic imaging, 16-slice scanners offer faster, more detailed imaging (thinner slices) that reduce motion artifacts and improve the identification of vascular, cardiac, and subtle tissue complications.