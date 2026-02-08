Review prolonged suspension of police personnel, TN DGP tells officers

CHENNAI: DGP (in-charge) G Venkataraman on Friday ordered officials to review prolonged suspension of police personnel facing disciplinary or criminal proceedings, in accordance with government guidelines discouraging extended suspensions without conclusion of cases.

According to a G.O. dated February 6, a total of 439 personnel were under suspension across the state in vigilance, criminal and departmental cases as on December 31, 2025. Of them, 202 have been under suspension for more than one year.

Citing financial implications of prolonged suspension, the order stressed that suspension should be exercised “with care and caution and only in public interest”, and should not be resorted to unless the competent authority records a reasoned conclusion after considering all relevant factors.

The DGP has directed unit officers to review suspension cases under their jurisdiction on a case-by-case basis and take a decision on revocation.

Priority should be given to cases where there is no grave delinquency, where delays are not attributable to the personnel concerned, or where criminal cases involve complicated questions of law and fact that prevent early conclusion. All unit officers have been instructed to revoke eligible suspensions and submit reports before February 13.