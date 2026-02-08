Thoothukudi stone quarry operators misusing permits to run multiple illegal trips

THOOTHUKUDI: Stone quarry operators in the district have been circumventing the mechanisms in place to monitor illegal mining by allegedly obtaining digital transport permits for faraway destinations, thereby extending the validity of their duration, and exploiting them to conduct multiple trips, according to officials.

To curb the exploitation of minerals, activists in the region have called for the expeditious installation of GPS devices in all heavy vehicles involved to track the destinations of the minerals.

Thoothukudi has more than 60 stone quarries and crusher units that supply rough stones, jelly stones, m-sand, p-sand, gravel, and earth for the various industrial and infrastructure development projects. Stone quarry operators must obtain e-permits for transporting materials or an e-transit pass for hauling minerals from crusher units. The permits could be obtained from the Mineral Management System (MIMAS) portal, run by the Department of Geology and Mining, by paying seigniorage fee, district mineral foundation fee, and mineral bearing land tax.

Following the digitalisation of the permits in March 2025, vehicle passes are capped with a time limit based on the distance to the destination specified in order to prevent their reuse. Meanwhile, an order from the Madras High Court, a few months ago, stayed the granting of transit passes for hauling crushed minerals from crusher units.