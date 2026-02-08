TN to expand models that facilitate housing for persons with mental illness

CHENNAI: The state government will replicate two successful models supporting skill development and independent living for persons with mental illness, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam announced on Saturday.

Speaking at an event organised by The Banyan, which works with homeless persons with mental illness, he said six Halfway Homes supported by the Department of Differently-abled and various NGOs provide skill and vocational training, while five districts have implemented The Banyan’s Home Again model for shared residential care.

“Based on their success, these initiatives will be expanded statewide through the World Bank-funded TN RIGHTS Project and state funding,” he added. The state also runs 29 Emergency Care and Recovery Centres (ECRCs) in 31 districts to rescue and treat homeless persons with mental illness.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan emphasised empathy in mental health care, while Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu called for youth involvement and government-NGO collaboration to ensure housing and social reintegration.