TNPSC cancels Group II, IIA exams across state due to erroneous allocation of centres

CHENNAI: Following protests by hundreds of job aspirants over the erroneous allocation of examination centres, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) cancelled the Group II and Group IIA main examinations across the State on Sunday.

TNPSC Controller of Examinations A Shanmuga Sundaram attributed the disruption to technical glitches, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, and assured that the cancelled examinations would be reconducted soon with adequate prior notice to candidates.

On Sunday, Group IIA candidates were scheduled to appear for the Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive) and the General Studies (objective) examination; Group II candidates were slated to write the Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive). A total of 1,126 candidates had qualified for the Group II main examination, while 9,457 candidates were eligible for Group IIA posts.

The preliminary examinations for filling 828 posts were conducted on September 28 last year. Group II posts include municipal commissioner, sub-registrar, junior employment officer, revenue assistant, special assistant in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, among others.