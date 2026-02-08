TN's SOP on party meetings discriminatory, alleges TVK

COIMBATORE: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has alleged that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for political party meetings set by the state government is discriminatory.

TVK propaganda general secretary KG Arunraj cited lack of permission for its public meeting planned in Salem and claimed priority is given to recognised political parties and a new party like the TVK is discriminated against by the authorities.

“We had submitted a petition seeking a nod to hold a public meeting in Vellore on February 8. Within a few days, the permission was denied citing that the chief minister’s event was scheduled there. The SOP is discriminatory. No one can stop our leader from meeting the people. We are already making alternative arrangements,” Arunraj told reporters on Saturday.

Pointing out the flaws of the SOP, he blamed the authorities for shirking their responsibilities.

“Not only the venue of the meeting but also the surrounding areas are being made the sole responsibility of the organisers, with the government and police shifting their responsibilities onto us. This SOP and the clause giving ‘priority to recognised political parties’ have been framed only against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,” he alleged.

“Requiring an application for permission 30 days in advance if more than 50,000 people are expected is unfair,” Arunraj claimed.