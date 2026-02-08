Trial run on, Udangudi thermal plant to be ready in March

THOOTHUKUDI: Trial operations have begun at the first unit of the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant, with a capacity of 660 MW, and the unit is likely to be commissioned in March, official sources said.

The Udangudi plant, being constructed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), comprises two units of 660 MW each and was taken up at a cost of Rs 13,077 crore in 2019.

It may be noted that TANGEDCO has also constructed an offshore coal jetty located about 8 km off the coast of Kallamozhi to supply coal to the power plant.

According to officials, the first unit of the Udangudi thermal power plant is nearing completion, while turbine-related works are pending for unit 2. However, the offshore coal jetty is still awaiting various operational certifications.

Meanwhile, officials from BHEL and TANGEDCO conducted a test run to assess operations and coordination among different departments involved in power generation at unit 1. As part of the process, the Udangudi plant had requested over 20,000 tonnes of coal from the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS).