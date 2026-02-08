Will quit DMK bloc if PMK joins: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday categorically stated that his party would exit the DMK-led alliance if the PMK, led by S Ramadoss, is brought into the front.

Speaking in an interview to a private television channel, Thirumavalavan reiterated that the VCK has taken a firm and long-standing decision not to align with either the BJP or the PMK, accusing both parties of practising divisive politics. While the BJP, he alleged, spreads hatred against minorities in the name of religion, the PMK propagates caste-based hatred targeting Dalits.

“These parties adopt what they call ‘social engineering’, but in reality, it only sows hatred between communities and creates lasting social divisions. We have clearly decided that we will never enter into alliance with such parties, nor be part of any front that includes them,” he said.

Thirumavalavan clarified that the VCK does not intend to exert pressure on the DMK regarding alliance decisions, stating that coalition-building is the DMK’s prerogative. “However, if the DMK takes a decision that goes against our ideological position, we will have no option but to walk out of the alliance,” he said.