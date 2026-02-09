17-year-old boy bitten by krait hiding in school bag dies at hospital in TN

TIRUVARUR: A 17-year-old boy from Tiruvarur, who was admitted to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) after suffering a snakebite at his school last week, died without responding to treatment on Sunday, sources said.

M Sivaprakasam of Kethanur, who was in Class 11 at the government higher secondary school in Haridwaramangalam, on February 4 was taking out books from his bag in class when a krait bit him, sources said. His teachers admitted him to TMCH, where he died after a week.

The Haridwaramangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and arranged for the postmortem of the boy.