23 years on, traders say TAHDCO yet to hand over shops

TENKASI: Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries of a 20-shop commercial complex, built by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) Ltd in 1998, demanded that the housing body immediately hand over the shops leased to them in an auction in 2003. They accused the District Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) office of yielding to pressure from the Surandai Municipal administration and allegedly attempting to lease out the shops again by inviting applications from all communities. The commercial complex has been staying shut for the last 23 years, since the auction, according to sources.

Recently, one of the beneficiaries, P Ravikumar, petitioned the ADW department, demanding the handover of the renovated shops in the commercial complex. Ravikumar said, "More than 38 SC people participated in the auction held at the Surandai local body office in 2003. Twenty of them, including myself, were selected. As instructed by officials, we paid the lease amount and a deposit towards electricity supply. However, due to official apathy and pressure from people belonging to the OBC communities, the shops were not handed over to us. A few of the 20 beneficiaries have since died, and their legal heirs are still awaiting the allocation of the shops. This amounts to social injustice."

District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer Rajkumar declined to respond to TNIE regarding the allegations of the petitioner. TAHDCO Managing Director K S Kandasamy said he would inquire into the matter. "While allocating such shops, priority is given to SC beneficiaries, who successfully utilise TAHDCO loans. However, if the shops were already allotted years ago, those beneficiaries will be considered," he said.