Amid passenger complaints, transport department to conduct special training for private bus drivers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Amid a rise in complaints of passenger harassment and an increase in minor road accidents involving private buses, the transport department, in coordination with the district administration, has decided to conduct a special training programme for private bus drivers in Tiruchy district. The initiative, which will be organised in association with private bus operators' associations, aims to address issues related to rash driving, speeding, and unprofessional conduct.
Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland is said to be roped in to provide expert training. A senior transport department official said complaints referred by the traffic police and members of the public had been steadily increasing. "We receive at least one or two complaints every month related to speeding by private buses, apart from other issues such as unsafe driving and poor conduct towards passengers," the official said. As part of enforcement measures, the department has also taken disciplinary action against errant drivers.
"In the last three months, we have temporarily cancelled the licences of around five private bus drivers for speeding and related violations," the official added. The proposed training programme is expected to be conducted over a period of 10 days, with priority given to drivers against whom complaints have been received or those identified as requiring corrective training. DR Dharmaraj, secretary of the Tiruchy district private bus owners' association, welcomed the move.
"We had already planned a training programme, and with the involvement of the transport department and Ashok Leyland, it will be more structured. We will try to include as many drivers as possible, especially those who genuinely need guidance," he said. However, he pointed out that the sector is facing an acute shortage of drivers. "While discipline is important, drivers also need to be treated fairly. Given the shortage, we cannot afford to alienate them, and corrective measures should go hand in hand with support," he added.