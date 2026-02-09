Amid passenger complaints, transport department to conduct special training for private bus drivers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Amid a rise in complaints of passenger harassment and an increase in minor road accidents involving private buses, the transport department, in coordination with the district administration, has decided to conduct a special training programme for private bus drivers in Tiruchy district. The initiative, which will be organised in association with private bus operators' associations, aims to address issues related to rash driving, speeding, and unprofessional conduct.

Leading commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland is said to be roped in to provide expert training. A senior transport department official said complaints referred by the traffic police and members of the public had been steadily increasing. "We receive at least one or two complaints every month related to speeding by private buses, apart from other issues such as unsafe driving and poor conduct towards passengers," the official said. As part of enforcement measures, the department has also taken disciplinary action against errant drivers.