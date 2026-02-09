Centre creating artificial financial crunch by cutting allocations: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday accused the union government of artificially creating a financial crunch for the Tamil Nadu government by cutting allocations for centrally-sponsored schemes, failing to release even the reduced funds properly, and bringing GST-related changes that have steadily eroded the state’s tax revenue.

Speaking at a public meeting of JACTTO-GEO, the umbrella organisation for the associations for the state government employees and teachers, organised to thank him (CM) for announcing Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), Stalin said the union government has been systematically shrinking the state’s financial space by reducing tax devolution, curtailing funds for centrally-sponsored schemes and delaying release of funds, while GST-related changes have further eroded the state’s own revenues.

“We have been fulfilling the demands of the government employees by managing them (the union government) not only politically but also administratively,” the CM added.

Stalin recalled that the old pension scheme demand had been pending for 22 years, ever since it was removed during the AIADMK regime. “This DMK government, however, is one of empathy and inclusion. Accordingly, a committee was constituted, reports were submitted, ministers held consultations, and after considering employee welfare, fiscal realities and future obligations, the TAPS was announced,” he said.