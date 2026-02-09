Cops clear the air over ‘whistle ban’ at T20 WC match in Chepauk

CHENNAI: The first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted in Chennai dominated discussion on social media on Sunday, not for the cricketing prowess of the New Zealand and Afghanistan teams but over rumours that whistles were banned from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Chennai City Police were quick to deny the allegations, which attained a political colour as the whistle is poll symbol assigned to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK party.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association also said there was no such ban in place. While a few spectators claimed they saw whistles being confiscated by cops, others said many at the stadium were seen using them.

Hawkers selling jerseys and whistles on Wallajah Road near the stadium told TNIE that police had not stopped them from selling whistles and they had seen fans entering the stadium with them.

However, N Raman, who attended the match, said he saw a constable confiscating a whistle from an elderly spectator near Gate 14, although his young son was allowed to carry one in. Another spectator, Aadhithya, who entered through Gate 11, said he did not witness any restriction on whistles.

Police sources said no instructions were issued to confiscate whistles. Checks were limited to items listed under standard security protocols, including political flags and banners, they said.

The official spectator guidelines, according to ticket-vendor BookMyShow, do not prohibit whistles.

(With inputs from Gomesh S & Chandra Prabhu @Chennai)