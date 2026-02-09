Cops grant nod to TVK cadres’ Salem meeting on February 13

SALEM: The Salem police granted permission for a TVK functionaries’ meet, to be held at a private ground near Seelanaickenpatti on February 13, after an earlier request for a public meeting was denied citing security concerns.

According to sources, the initial petition submitted by TVK Salem central district secretary ‘Tamilan’ Parthiban sought permission for a public event in Salem that was to be attended by party president Vijay. However, the request was rejected as the application did not provide adequate time for security planning, and raised concerns related to crowd management and law and order.

Subsequently, the party submitted a fresh petition seeking approval exclusively for a meeting involving party functionaries, with no public participation. The police granted permission, subject to strict conditions. “The programme will be limited to party functionaries. Arrangements have been made for a live telecast so that supporters can watch it on mobile phones. A separate public meeting will be planned next month,” Parthiban said.

Police have imposed 51 conditions, including restricting attendance to 5,000 persons, issuing identity cards to all participants, installing CCTV cameras and ensuring arrangements for basic amenities.