DMK maps winnable candidates ahead of seat-sharing talks

CHENNAI: just two months to go for the Assembly election, the ruling DMK has drawn up a list of prospective candidates and launched constituency-level surveys to assess their winning prospects across the state.

According to sources that are part of the survey, the exercise is aimed at identifying the strongest contender in each constituency by evaluating factors such as local acceptability, organisational strength, past electoral performance and prevailing political mood.

“We call the voters at constituency level. First, we ask them which party they would vote for, and then we list out the prospective candidates we have with us and ask them, to whom would they vote for on behalf of the DMK. The response will be compiled and submitted to the party leadership,” the source at the DMK’s political strategy team told TNIE.

Say for instance, in Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur constituency, the survey team had listed out DMK’s north district secretary Ravi, Coimbatore municipal corporation’s 72nd ward councillor Karthik Selvaraj and two others as prospective candidates and asked the respondents to choose one among them.

The respondent’s caste and class details are also being collected. The surveys are being conducted at the ground level, involving feedback from party functionaries, booth-level workers and select opinion-makers in the constituency, apart from the general public.