IJK conference in Cuddalore backs NDA, criticises DMK government
The state conference of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) was held on Sunday evening at Veppur in Cuddalore district, presided over by party founder Dr T R Paarivendhar and attended by party president Ravi Pachamuthu. BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was present as a special guest.
Addressing the gathering, Nagenthran praised Paarivendhar for securing a place in the NDA alliance and urged supporters to ensure victory in all constituencies, while avoiding freebies, closing Tasmac outlets, upholding women’s rights and eradicating corruption. He lauded MGR’s legacy and emphasised the need for leadership from local Tamilian leaders.
Nagenthran criticised the DMK government over law and order, citing incidents in Karur, attacks on media personnel and alleged links of those involved in sexual crimes to the ruling party. He also alleged corruption in municipalities, rising property tax and electricity charges, and called for the removal of the DMK government.
He announced that an NDA public meeting, previously organised in Madurai, will now be held as a full-scale conference next month, with participation expected from over 10 lakh people.
Dr Paarivendhar highlighted the party’s history and policies, calling for an end to corruption and dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu. Party president Pachamuthu hoisted the IJK flag at the venue.
The conference passed 11 resolutions condemning the DMK for failing to fulfil election promises and allowing deterioration in governance. The resolutions urged voters to remove the DMK and elect an NDA government under AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also called for equality for all Indians, reservation based on economic status, retrieval of Katchatheevu, implementation of One Nation-One Election, establishment of PM SHRI schools, protection of farmers’ interests, and addressing workers’ demands.