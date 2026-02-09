IJK conference in Cuddalore backs NDA, criticises DMK government

The state conference of the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) was held on Sunday evening at Veppur in Cuddalore district, presided over by party founder Dr T R Paarivendhar and attended by party president Ravi Pachamuthu. BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran was present as a special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Nagenthran praised Paarivendhar for securing a place in the NDA alliance and urged supporters to ensure victory in all constituencies, while avoiding freebies, closing Tasmac outlets, upholding women’s rights and eradicating corruption. He lauded MGR’s legacy and emphasised the need for leadership from local Tamilian leaders.

Nagenthran criticised the DMK government over law and order, citing incidents in Karur, attacks on media personnel and alleged links of those involved in sexual crimes to the ruling party. He also alleged corruption in municipalities, rising property tax and electricity charges, and called for the removal of the DMK government.