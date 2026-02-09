Man riding pillion with son trampled to death by jumbo in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 60- year-old man died in an elephant attack near Thalli on Saturday evening. According to forest department sources, V Venkatesappa, a farmer of Belakarai village and his son Lokesh (31) were heading to Gummlapuram from their village to a shop on a two-wheeler when the incident happened.

They were travelling via Thammapuram forest beat in Jawalagiri forest range on Saturday evening. A tusker attacked the vehicle, following which Lokesh who was riding the vehicle fell down and fled the spot. The tusker trampled his father to death.

On information, villagers, with the body of Venkatesappa, blocked the road at Ganganapalli bus stop, for more than four hours till 10pm with demands to lay road inside the forest area to reach the village, `20 lakh compensation and a government job for one person in the family. Officials pacified the protesters and explained about the steps taken for road laying process.

On Sunday, postmortem was conducted at Denkanikottai GH and a `50,000 cheque was given as immediate relief to Venkatesappa’s family and the remaining `9.5 lakh will be released once the family submits necessary documents.