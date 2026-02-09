New bridge years away, old Therkuvasal bridge in Madurai crumbles

MADURAI: With the parapet walls collapsing, steel reinforcement rods left exposed, and vegetation growing unchecked, the ageing Therkuvasal Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Madurai has become a cause for concern for daily commuters, as plans for a new bridge remain a long-drawn process.

The Therkuvasal ROB, constructed in 1989, is 500 metres long and 7.5 metres wide. The two-lane bridge connects Therkuvasal with Villapuram and serves as a vital intra-city link. For several years, residents have been urging the State Highways Department to revamp the structure, citing safety risks and growing traffic congestion.

Responding to the long-standing demands, the department has initiated steps to construct a new bridge parallel to the existing one. However, commuters and residents have stressed that the current ROB requires immediate strengthening on a war-footing basis, as the new bridge project is expected to take at least three years to be completed.

Speaking to TNIE, T Raj, a resident of Villapuram, said that nearly 10,000 vehicles use the bridge daily. “It is a crucial link connecting the Madurai airport, Aruppukottai, and several other parts of the district,” he said.

Raj pointed out that parapet walls have collapsed at several places, leaving steel reinforcement rods exposed without concrete support. He added that frequent breakdowns of autos, cars, and heavy vehicles on the bridge often result in severe traffic congestion.