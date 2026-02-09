Opposition leaders flay DMK government for chaos

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK leaders S Ramadoss and Anbumani, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and TVK founder Vijay were among the leaders who criticised the DMK government for the shortcomings that led to the postponement of TNPSC Group II and IIA examination on Sunday.

Palaniswami said postponing the examination on the day it was scheduled is unprecedented in TN’s history, with reports that some candidates even wrote the exam without knowing it had been deferred. Dismissing the explanation of a ‘technical fault’, he argued that the postponement shattered years of hope of aspirants. He also called for systemic corrective measures rather than token action against officials.

Vijay condemned the government stating the postponement had “shattered the hopes of thousands of young aspirants”. In a post on X, he said cancelling the exam at such a critical stage creates a deep fear among aspirants. Calling the DMK government a “hollow publicity driven model,” Vijay said the cancellation had exposed its “administrative incompetence.” He warned that the youth of the state would “teach this government a fitting democratic lesson in the forthcoming Assembly election”.

Ramadoss said the irregularities in exams have caused fear among students. He said reports suggesting that many candidates from the same coaching centre had cleared examinations have increased suspicions among aspirants.

Anbumani Ramadoss said misallocation of examination centres, especially in Chennai, triggered chaos, protests and eventual cancellation. Despite oversight by senior IAS officers and TNPSC members, such errors occurred, indicating institutional deterioration. TTV Dhinakaran also criticised the TNPSC for attempting to conduct exams without proper planning and demanded the re-conduct of exams with proper arrangements.