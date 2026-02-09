Revoke cases against those who protested for Vilamarathur water scheme, say activists

COIMBATORE: With the Vilamarathur water project having been implemented, social activists in Mettupalayam region are demanding that the government revoke the cases filed against people who protested for the scheme five years ago.
It is common for such cases to be filed during protests organised by people for public benefit. However, when those demands are met, the cases filed against those who protested for them should be revoked. Even after the demand is fulfilled, continuing those cases creates unnecessary workload for people who fight for public issues, as well as the police and judiciary. People protested for the Vilamarathur Drinking Water Scheme, and now that project has been implemented, it is the government's duty to cancel the cases filed against those who protested to push for the implementation of the scheme," said S Basha, general secretary of Mettupalayam Talukka Podhu Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated to CITU, who also has a case booked against him.
For many years, the residents of Mettupalayam municipality have been protesting for the implementation of the Vilamarathur Drinking Water Scheme. In particular, this demand was strongly raised during the AIADMK regime. In 2020, continuous protests were held to press this demand, and 21 people including political party members, social activists and the general public were booked by the Mettupalayam police for obstructing the pipeline laying work to supply drinking water from Mettupalayam to Tiruppur district.
This case, registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, is currently under trial. Similarly, three more such cases were booked against the protesters, who are demanding that the government withdraw them.
"As a result of our continuous protests, the Vilamarathur Drinking Water Scheme was launched and on February 5, it was made available for public use by the chief minister. However, the cases filed against the protesters are pending trial. We have sent a petition to the chief minister's special cell demanding that the cases be withdrawn," Basha added.
While recalling previous experiences, another social activist, on condition of anonymity, said, "Back in 2010, when the passenger train service that was operated between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam was stopped, we staged protests in multiple phases to condemn it and demand that the passenger train service be made permanent. In July 2010, during a rail roko, cases were registered against 43 people. For about three years and over 40 adjournments, we appeared in court. Finally, in November 2013, after our demand was fulfilled, the court dismissed the case and acquitted us. Similarly, we expect a remedy in this case," he said.