TN CM Stalin inaugurates Tata Motors’ Rs 9,000-crore Ranipet plant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated Tata Motors’ Rs 9,000-crore greenfield manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, just 16 months after the foundation stone was laid, underscoring the state’s push to convert investment commitments into operating projects.

The facility marks the first phase of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ plant to produce next-generation vehicles, including electric models, for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The first vehicle to roll out was the locally-manufactured Range Rover Evoque.

Stalin symbolically drove the vehicle off the line and flagged it off alongside Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had moved beyond inter-state competition and was now “competing with the world” in attracting global manufacturing investments. He cited the Ranipet facility as evidence of the state’s ability to convert investment commitments into operational projects within tight timelines.

The project strengthens the Tata Group’s footprint in Tamil Nadu, which already spans power, chemicals, electronics.