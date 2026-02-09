TNUHDB flat residents flag lack of amenities, stage stir at four spots

COIMBATORE: Voicing their frustration over long-unresolved issues related to basic civic amenities and infrastructure, residents of housing complexes managed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Coimbatore district staged protests at four different locations, on Sunday. The protesters highlighted a range of persistent problems affecting daily life in these TNUHDB-managed apartment complexes.

The protests were held at Arivozhi Nagar near Kovaipudur, Anbu Nagar at Malumichampatti, Vellalore and Anbu Nagar where the TNUHDB apartment complexes are located.

The protesters demanded urgent improvements to essential facilities such as proper drainage systems, well-maintained roads, street lighting and regular upkeep of the housing structures.

In addition, they called for better sanitation measures, consistent drinking water supply, functional electric motor pumps, green spaces such as parks and good hygiene standards.

"A key focus of the protests was on safety and health services. We urged the authorities to establish permanent police outposts close to the residential zones, stressing the need for enhanced security, particularly for women and children. We also demanded the setup and full operationalisation of 24-hour primary health centres (PHCs), equipped with adequate staff to address medical emergencies and healthcare needs effectively. Also, we demand that ration shops, government schools and transport facilities are made easily accessible," said GP Sakthivel, district secretary of TNUHDB Residents Association.

He said the demonstrators also raised concerns about waste management and administrative transparency.