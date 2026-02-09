UoM nanotech research opens new path for regenerative medicine to heal bone damage

CHENNAI: Researchers from the National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNSNT), University of Madras (UoM), have demonstrated how advanced, bio-friendly materials can be engineered to help the body repair severe bone, skin and dental tissue damage. The findings emerge from a study carried out by researchers from the department.

Explaining the research, Elakkiya Krishnamoorthy, one of the researchers, said they focused on developing nanostructured calcium phosphate-based bioactive scaffolds and hydrogels capable of supporting damaged tissues, accelerating healing and safely degrading once regeneration is complete.

Prof S Balakumar, principal investigator of the research group, said the research addresses medical scenarios where the body’s natural healing capacity falls short, such as large bone defects and extensive tissue injuries. Instead of relying on permanent implants, the study aimed to design temporary, bioactive materials that actively participate in the healing process and then gradually dissolve.

“At the core of the work is nanostructured calcium phosphate, a material that closely resembles natural bone’s mineral composition. It was combined with bioactive glass and polymers to improve biological response,” Balakumar said. The resulting biomaterials were designed to be biocompatible and biodegradable, ensuring safety and effective tissue integration.