‘Will deliver victory in 29 seats at Vijay’s feet’: TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: TVK chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan expressed deep gratitude to party founder Vijay, and credited him as the sole leader who extended a helping hand during his difficult time, rescuing him politically.

Speaking at the TVK’s Coimbatore south district public meeting at Malumichampatti, on Sunday, Sengottaiyan said Vijay was the only leader who lent him a hand to come back when he was thrown out after 50 years of politics.

“I now feel 20 years younger, and he has rejuvenated me to campaign with full energy. I am ready to run as per his wishes and will deliver victories in the 29 constituencies of the western region at his feet.”

He criticised the government’s handling of law and order, and asserted that the youngster (referring to Vijay) will transform the state. Sengottaiyan predicted that Vijay would rule in MGR’s style.

Highlighting TVK’s integrity, he compared it with other parties and said, “I have organised many meetings. Recently, the DMK spent Rs 110 crore on a women’s meeting near Coimbatore. But TVK has conducted its events without distributing money to attendees.”