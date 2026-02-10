48 out of 55 deaths due to elephant attacks in Valparai avoidable: Study

COIMBATORE: Of the total 55 human deaths that occurred due to wild elephant attacks between 1994 and 2025 in the Valparai plateau, 40 victims were unaware of the elephant's presence, while the remaining 15 deaths occurred due to various reasons, including cases of victims with mental disorders and panic.

Moreover, 48 deaths were avoidable, with cases ranging from the lack of proper street lights to the lack of toilets, leaving victims in the open.

The Tamil Nadu forest department, with the help of the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), has been implementing various alerts to inform about elephant presence in their locality, as part of preventing the human-elephant interactions.

Sending 2,500 SMS texts daily, sensor-based alert systems, Thadam WhatsApp groups, public announcements, and meetings with stakeholders, along with a Rapid Response Team, are measures in place to prevent human-animal conflicts in the Valparai plateau.

The study found that 32 of 55 deaths occurred on roads, 33 people died between December and February, and the ages of the 34 people who died were between 41 and 60 years. Out of 55 deaths, 35 were men, and 16 were women.