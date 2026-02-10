Bitten by insect at school, 8-year-old dies in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: An eight-year-old girl died after allegedly being bitten by a venomous insect while participating in a rehearsal for a school cultural programme at a panchayat union middle school near Namakkal.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the government-run middle school in Goundampalayam village, under Elachipalayam block in Tiruchengode taluk. The student, identified as Rakshitha, a Class 3 student, was rehearsing for a dance performance as part of preparations for an upcoming school cultural event.

According to sources, Rakshitha suddenly complained of discomfort after an insect allegedly bit her on the forehead. Within moments, she lost consciousness and collapsed at the venue. Teachers and school staff immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Tiruchengode, following which she was shifted to the Tiruchengode government hospital.

As her condition worsened, the child was later referred to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Despite intensive medical care, she succumbed on Monday afternoon.

Rakshitha was the daughter of daily wage workers from the village. Tiruchengode police registered a case and are conducting an inquiry. The headmaster and teachers have been questioned as part of the investigation.