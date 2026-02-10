Cauvery restoration project likely to take off only after TN state Assembly election

CHENNAI: During the NDA’s election campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maduranthakam, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the state government of delaying the Nadanthaai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme, a river restoration project estimated at Rs 14,000 crore. He said the central government had already approved the project and blamed the DMK-led state government for failing to take steps to implement it.

However, a top official in the water resources department (WRD) told TNIE that it would not be possible to commence the work before the Assembly election. “The state government’s finance department is yet to accord the required approvals to proceed with the project. Moreover, the project involves coordination of nearly 12 departments, including WRD, water supply and drainage board, TNEB, revenue and others,” the official said.

Given these administrative hurdles, the official said the project is likely to be taken up only after the elections. “Considering the scale of the project and the number of departments involved, completing all formalities will take time,” he added.

Explaining the project details, another official said the National River Conservation Directorate had approved Rs 934 crore for the first phase. Funding will be shared between the centre and state in the ratio of 60:40. While the centre’s share will be Rs 560 crore, the state will contribute Rs 374 crore.