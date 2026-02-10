Cop assaults hotel worker in Erode, suspended

ERODE: A head constable attached to the Kanjikoil police station has been placed under suspension for threatening and assaulting a migrant worker at a fast food centre. The alleged incident happened at the eatery near the four-road junction in Kanjikoil on Sunday night. Head constable Mohankumar, who was on night patrol, questioned the staff on keeping the shop open even after 10 pm.

The cop then chased away the customers and pushed down the items that were kept for cooking in the hotel using his baton. As employee Ramdulal Mondal objected, Mohankumar verbally abused and threatened him, and also assaulted him.

After a video on this incident went viral on social media, District Superintendent of Police A Sujatha suspended the policeman on Monday. Shopowner Suresh was not there at the time. Former state president of BJP K Annamalai and others condemned the police high-handedness.