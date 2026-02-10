Eight years after woman’s murder, Kovilpatti cops crack case; two arrested

THOOTHUKUDI: Eight years after a 48-year-old female cattle farmer was brutally murdered, Kovilpatti East police cracked the case and apprehended two suspects recently. As one of the suspects, a 24-year-old man from Thoothukudi, was a minor during the time of the incident, he has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), while the other, David Raja (28) of Thomas Nagar near Kovilpatti, was remanded to Palayamkottai Central Prison on Saturday.

Sources said the victim, M Bakiyalakshmi (48), was found dead with multiple knife injuries on the banks of Ilupaiyoorani tank near Kovilpatti on September 30, 2018. Based on the call detail record (CDR), the police held inquiries with a few suspects, including David Raja. The autopsy report dismissed rape, and the persons who were detained were released due to lack of evidence, added sources.

With the case pending for a long time, then SP Albert John, nearly six months ago, constituted a special team, headed by SI Shanmugam, under the supervision of Kovilpatti DSP Jeganathan. The police initiated a search for the whereabouts of the suspects, and a few personnel were sent in plainclothes to Thomas Nagar, Ilupaiyoorani, and Koosalipatti.