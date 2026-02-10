Fare dispute: Auto drivers assault elderly couple in Coimbatore
COIMBATORE: An elderly couple was assaulted by a group of autorickshaw drivers at the busy Ukkadam Bus Stand on Monday morning allegedly over a dispute over fare.
The partial footage of the disturbing incident at one of the city's most crowded transport hubs has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage.
Eyewitnesses say the couple had arrived at the bus stand and were negotiating the fare with autorickshaw drivers to reach their destination. What began as a verbal disagreement over the fare soon escalated into violence.
The drivers allegedly pushed the elderly couple out of the vehicle and assaulted them in full public view, showing little regard for their age or dignity.
A commuter who attempted to record the incident on his mobile phone was reportedly threatened by the drivers, forcing him to stop filming midway. The lack of immediate intervention further aggravated the situation, leaving onlookers shaken and helpless.
The locals point out that such incidents are not isolated. In recent months, complaints against certain autorickshaw drivers in Coimbatore, ranging from overcharging and verbal abuse to physical intimidation, have been on the rise.
Many questioned how such an act could take place at Ukkadam Bus Stand, located right next to the Ukkadam police station and frequented by thousands daily. Though some bystanders expressed anger, fear of retaliation reportedly kept many from intervening.
As the video continues to circulate online, citizens are demanding strict action against the culprits and increased police deployment at major transit points to ensure the safety of vulnerable commuters, especially the elderly.
The autorickshaw driver in the video who identified himself as Mustafa from Selvapuram said he only hit back after he was assaulted by the couple.
"The couple were quarrelling amongst themselves using abusive language. I intervened and stopped them. However, they were mentally unstable and started abusing me. After a heated exchange, the couple began to assault me. I assaulted them back in retaliation. At that time, I wasn't aware that they were mentally challenged."
Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter, trying to identify the couple who were assaulted as well as the drivers behind the assault.