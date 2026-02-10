From booth slips to voter trends: AIADMK’s digital poll play

COIMBATORE: With political parties having intensified preparations in the run-up to the Assembly election, the AIADMK has adopted a multi-feature digital platform for election work in all constituencies across the state.

The ‘Booth Sevai’ app, equipped with several election management features that can be used by booth agents has been launched in constituencies in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and will be rolled out in other districts too, said party sources, but refused to provide a time-frame.

According to AIADMK sources, the objective is to gauge voter preferences at the booth level. An AIADMK booth agent in Coimbatore, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that usernames and passwords were issued to booth agents. “The application has a ‘Voters in Family Group’ feature that allows booth agents to group voters who are listed separately in the electoral roll into families within each booth. Once grouped, details such as the family head, street, house number and total number of members are recorded, and the voters are marked as a family in the application,” he said.