Health minister awards degrees to 1,100 nursing graduates of MGR Medical University

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over degrees to a total of 1,100 nursing students during the nursing graduation day at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Monday. The students who graduated include 949 students in Diploma Nursing, 75 in BSc Nursing, 64 in MSc Nursing and 16 in Nursing Midwife Auxiliary.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that six more new government nursing colleges with funding from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University will be established in Tirunelveli, Erode, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. The colleges will be of international standards not only in terms of infrastructure but also education.

Subramanian further said that after since the DMK came to power, jobs of 8,834 contract nurses have been regularised. Similarly appointment orders have been issued to 3,009 contract nurses. Also, out of the 3,260 nurses temporarily appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic, appointment orders have already been issued to 2,146 nurses; 390 have not reported for duty, so appointment orders will be issued to the remaining 719 nurses, he added.

There are six government nursing colleges and 25 nurse training schools in TN. A total of 450 BSc Nursing students, 80 Post Basic Nursing students, and 101 PG students are studying in government nursing colleges. Around 2,060 students are studying in 25 nurse training schools. Most of them are beneficiaries of the Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Pudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn schemes of the state government, the minister said.