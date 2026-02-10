Madurai Corporation projects deficit over Rs 8 crore in 2026–27 budget

MADURAI: The Madurai City Municipal Corporation has projected an overall deficit of Rs 8.87 crore in its budget for the financial year 2026–27, reflecting continued stress on the civic body’s revenue finances despite higher capital receipts and grants.

Mayor (in-charge) T Nagarajan, who chaired the event, tabled the budget for 2026-27 on Tuesday. Notably, this was the first Corporation Council meeting to be held since the resignation of Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth in October 2025 after a row over tax irregularities.

The corporation outlined a total income of Rs 1,450.44 crore, including Rs 499.15 crore from various state government schemes and Rs 83.55 crore raised as loans for specific projects. The total expenditure for the year has been pegged at Rs 1,459.31 crore, resulting in the projected deficit of Rs 8.87 crore.

A major focus of the 2026–27 budget is on strengthening core urban infrastructure. Among the proposed announcements for the ensuing year, the corporation has proposed the rehabilitation of drinking water pipelines laid under the Vaigai Integrated Drinking Water Scheme, along with the renovation of a 118 MLD capacity water treatment facility. Detailed proposals worth Rs 542.65 crore have been prepared and submitted, with works slated to be taken up during the financial year.

In line with an announcement by the Chief Minister M K Stalin, the civic body has also planned large-scale renovation of underground sewer lines in and around the Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple area. The project, estimated at Rs 450 crore, is expected to receive administrative sanction in 2026–27, following which execution will begin.