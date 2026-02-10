Savukku’s health stable, no need for specialised treatment: Police tell Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Monday told the Madras High Court that the medical grounds cited by YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s mother to seek interim bail for him were contrary to the findings of a special medical board that examined him.

The submission was made in a report filed by Saidapet inspector Settu before the division bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman in response to the medical report submitted by the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, following the court’s direction to constitute a special medical board.

He noted that based on available records, medical history, clinical examination and investigations, the medical board opines that Shankar suffers from chronic ailments, including Type 2 diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease (status post drug-eluting stent). He requires no active cardiac intervention at present.

The report states that his general condition is stable with cardiac and diabetes medication, and that he only needs to continue optimal medical management along with lifestyle modifications, the inspector submitted.