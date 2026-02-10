Tasmac staff’s 3-hour protest shuts majority of liquor shops across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Thousands of employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) went on a three-hour strike from 12 pm to 3 pm on Monday, pressing for time-scale pay and other service benefits on par with government servants. The protest led to the closure of a large number of retail liquor outlets across the state, causing inconvenience to customers and a sharp drop in sales during strike hours. The three-hour strike was announced earlier by 20 associations.

According to Tasmac data accessed by TNIE, as many as 3,435 of the total 4,749 retail liquor shops remained closed during the strike, accounting for nearly 72% of outlets. In several districts, including Nagercoil, Tiruvallur, Theni, Arakkonam, Vellore, Pudukkottai and Thoothukudi, no Tasmac shops functioned during the protest hours.

However, officials said that liquor sales resumed after 1 pm in some areas with the support of a few trade unions, including the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation (LPF). Despite this, normal operations were affected in many places, particularly in urban centres.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the impact of the strike was clearly visible. Out of the 228 liquor shops in and around the city, 189 did not open at the scheduled time of 12 noon. In some places where shops were opened later, long queues of waiting customers were spotted. TNIE, in its visit to areas such as Egmore, Chepauk and nearby localities, found many outlets closed, while those functioning faced heavy crowding.