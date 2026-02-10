TIDCO to partner with private players for AI centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has invited private partners to set up a Rs 75-crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced computing in Coimbatore. The state is close to signing an MoU with one of the private partners, sources said.

The proposed facility is part of the state’s broader strategy to move up the technology value chain as competition intensifies among Indian states to host deep-tech, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing projects. It will be the fourth such CoE supported by TIDCO, adding to three centres already operational.

Under the tender, the total project cost is likely be at least Rs 75 crore, excluding land and building expenses. The investment will cover high-end equipment, including AI computing platforms, cybersecurity infrastructure, high-performance servers, testing tools and advanced manufacturing systems, along with operating costs for the first three years, sources said.

TIDCO will extend grant support of up to Rs 30 crore, while the balance funding will be brought in by the selected private partner and its associates. The agency has also left open the possibility of further investment through equity participation.

The CoE will be implemented through a special purpose vehicle set up by TIDCO, which will oversee governance and monitoring, while the private partner will handle operations, staffing and revenue generation. The centre will be housed in a minimum built-up area of 10,000 sq ft.