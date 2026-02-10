TNCA issues guidelines banning whistles, vuvuzelas at Chepauk amid row during NZ–Afghanistan match

CHENNAI: A day after controversy broke out over whistles allegedly not being allowed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the New Zealand versus Afghanistan match, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Monday shared guidelines prohibiting whistles, vuvuzelas, horns and megaphones at matches.

Curiously, the terms and conditions on the back of match tickets do not explicitly mention whistles — the recently allotted poll symbol of actor-politican Vijay’s TVK — but list musical instruments among the prohibited items.

This comes after police reportedly confiscated whistles from some fans on Sunday. At the time, police and TNCA sources had said there was no directive to ban whistles. It could not be independently verified if the ban on whistles applies to all T20 World Cup venues or just Chennai.

The ICC has empowered all venues to have their own list of banned items. New Zealand will play United Arab Emirates in the next game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.