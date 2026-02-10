Trans persons denied entry into Dharmapuri bus stand

DHARMAPURI: A group of trans persons filed a petition with Collector R Sadheesh after they were denied entry into the new bus stand.

On Monday, 20 trans persons filed a petition with the collector seeking unrestricted entry into the new bus stand. The petitioner told TNIE that private security personnel and police at the bus stand had stopped them from entering the new bus stand.

Speaking to TNIE, S Bhoomika, a trans woman, said, “We are constantly being denied access to the new bus stand. We seek alms for livelihood. We have no job opportunities, and therefore, we are forced to do this. However, following the construction of the new bus stand, we have been restricted from entry. We urge the administration to ensure that we are allowed into the bus stand.”

Another trans woman, Priya, said, “The bus stand is a public place and restricting our entry is offensive. If the situation continues, we will stage a protest outside the collectorat.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the administration, they said, “The collector has assured to look into this issue and take steps and ensure this does not happen again.”