40K students benefited from 7.5% reservation in last five years, says Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said it was sustained protests by the DMK that compelled the previous AIADMK government to introduce a 7.5% reservation in medical seats for government school students. Recalling that the quota was initially limited to medical courses, Stalin said the DMK had consistently fought to ensure its effective implementation.

After assuming office, the present government expanded the reservation to engineering, agriculture, law and veterinary sciences, besides bearing the tuition fees, hostel charges and other educational expenses of beneficiaries. Over the last five years, the state has spent Rs 911 crore to support 40,613 students under the scheme, he said.

Stalin was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony jointly organised by the All India Association for Christian Higher Education (AIACHE) and Women’s Christian College (WCC), Chennai, where he was felicitated for amending a Government Order (GO), restoring the rights of minority institutions in the appointment of principals and faculty.