Clear encroachments, close Tasmacs to ease traffic in Four Road junction: Kumarasamipettai residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Kumarasamipettai have urged the Municipality to take steps to clear encroachments and close down the Tasmacs along the Four roads to the Kumarasamipettai overbridge leading to the New bus stand.

After the inauguration of the New Bus Stand near Sogathur, traffic constraints from the Four Roads Junction to the new bus stand via Kumarasamipettai have increased significantly. However, most of this traffic is attributed to the encroachments of local businesses using the roads as a private parking space. Residents urged the administration to clear the encroachments and close down the Tasmacs, which is a cause for traffic constraints.

S Saravanan from Kumarasamipettai told TNIE, "In most cases, the businesses between Four Roads Junction and the Kumarasamipettai overbridge have extended their businesses, even occupying the roads. The people coming here for trade often park on the roads. As the traffic has increased due to the new bus stand, encroachments should be cleared. The police must also issue severe fines to the people parking on the roads."

D Raghavan, a shopkeeper in Four Road Junction, said, "There are two Tasmacs located in the Four Road Junction, and the people coming to buy liquor here cause disruptions to the traffic flow. Either they themselves become a nuisance and block the road, or park their vehicle in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience. The Tasmacs here should be closed down or at least relocated. For many years now, we have been insisting on the closure of the Tasmacs, but so far, it has been ignored. With the increasing traffic constraints, we hope this will be considered. "

Municipality officials assured TNIE of conducting inspection and taking the necessary steps.