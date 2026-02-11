Constructions on Pallikaranai marshland: Madras HC disposes of PILs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday disposed of two PIL petitions filed against the construction of a residential complex allegedly on the Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan cited the pendency of certain cases in the SC relating to conservation of wetlands while disposing of the petitions. The court said it cannot hear the petitions since the SC has already seized of the matter. Advocate J Breznev, of AIADMK’s legal wing, and the Arappor Iyakkam had filed the PILs against the planning permission granted to Brigade Enterprises Ltd for building residential units at Perumbakkam on the marshland.

On Tuesday, AG PS Raman submitted that the marshland case in the SC will come up for hearing on February 24. As per the SC’s earlier directions, the state government had instructed collectors to take action for holding survey of the wetlands in their respective districts and file reports.