Danish Industry turns to Tamil Nadu engineers to plug skills gap

CHENNAI: Danish Industry will deploy Tamil Nadu engineers to Denmark under a joint pilot project with the state government, even as Danish companies expand research and development operations and scale up their Chennai presence to address skills shortages and support long-term investments.

Under the pilot, the Tamil Nadu government will identify candidates and Danish Industry will screen 50 mechanical engineering graduates for placement in Denmark, said Jesper Bollerup Gade, Managing Director of Danish Industry India.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Confederation of Danish Industry’s new office and workspace in Pallavaram, Chennai, Gade said the initiative reflects a shift in how Danish companies perceive India’s engineering talent.

“When Danish Industry first came to India in 2022, the idea was to scout for relatively cheaper manpower to do jobs Danish engineers found less attractive. That has changed,” he said. “Engineers in Chennai are so good that, in many cases, they are actually better than Danish engineers.”