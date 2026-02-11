ECI asks TN to transfer poll officials if they are posted in home districts

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has directed Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to transfer officers directly involved in election-related work if they are posted in their home districts or have completed three years of service in the same district during the last four years. it has asked the Tamil Nadu government to complete the transfers and submit compliance report by February 28.

The commission, in its communication to the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where elections are to be held soon, said it has been the consistent policy that officers directly connected with election work are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerable period.

The commission said officers transferred for completing three years may be posted at the state headquarters, even if it is in the same district. The government must ensure such officers are not reposted to their home districts, and that key election and police officials are not posted in the same constituency or district where they served during the previous Assembly or subsequent by-elections.

The officers appointed as Sector Officer/Zonal Magistrate involved in election duties are not covered under these instructions.

However, the observers, CEO/DEOs and ROs should keep a close watch on their conduct to ensure that they are fair and non-partisan in the performance of their duties.