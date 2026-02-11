Electronics export: TN to surpass $18bn in FY 2025-26; hit $12bn in Nov ’25

CHENNAI: Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Tuesday said that the export of electronic goods from Tamil Nadu in the ongoing financial year (2025-26) could at least touch the $18 billion mark, if not cross it. This would be a 22.8% growth from the $14.65 billion recorded by Tamil Nadu in 2024-25.

The state has already exported electronic goods worth $11.99 billion between April and November 2025. Overall, TN, has seen a nine-fold growth in the export of electronic goods since 2020-21, when the value was $1.65 billion.

Addressing the two-day 15th edition of Source India – Electronics Supply Chain organised by the Electronic Industries Association of India, the minister pointed out that the union government has not released the latest export figures yet.

However data available till November 2025, on the portals of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and accessed by TNIE, showed that the minister’s prediction of the state touching $18 billion may not only be realised but even surpassed, particularly considering the fact that the sector has remained shielded from tariff-related problems with the US so far.

As per the data, the value of electronic goods exported from across the country between April 2025 and November 2025 (eight months) stood at $31.1 billion, compared to $22.5 billion in the same period in 2024. This was a growth of 37.9%.