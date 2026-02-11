Electronics export: TN to surpass $18bn in FY 2025-26; hit $12bn in Nov ’25

CHENNAI: Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Tuesday said that the export of electronic goods from Tamil Nadu in the ongoing financial year (2025-26) could at least touch the $18 billion mark, if not cross it. This would be a 22.8% growth from the $14.65 billion recorded by Tamil Nadu in 2024-25.
The state has already exported electronic goods worth $11.99 billion between April and November 2025. Overall, TN, has seen a nine-fold growth in the export of electronic goods since 2020-21, when the value was $1.65 billion.
Addressing the two-day 15th edition of Source India – Electronics Supply Chain organised by the Electronic Industries Association of India, the minister pointed out that the union government has not released the latest export figures yet.
However data available till November 2025, on the portals of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and accessed by TNIE, showed that the minister’s prediction of the state touching $18 billion may not only be realised but even surpassed, particularly considering the fact that the sector has remained shielded from tariff-related problems with the US so far.
As per the data, the value of electronic goods exported from across the country between April 2025 and November 2025 (eight months) stood at $31.1 billion, compared to $22.5 billion in the same period in 2024. This was a growth of 37.9%.
TN added value to EMCs scheme, says Rajaa
Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, by exporting electronic goods worth $11.99 billion in the first eight months between April and November 2025, saw a 53% growth compared to the $7.8 billion-worth goods it exported in the same period in 2024.
In the last four months of 2024-25 (December to March), TN exported $6.8 billion-worth electronic goods, which is nearly 90% of what it exported in the previous eight months. In comparison, in the current financial year, the state will have to only achieve 50% of what it exported between April and November 2025 in the last four months of 2025-26 to cross the $18 billion mark.
“I don’t know why the Government of India has not put out data yet. I think overall India’s export is around $45 billion. We expect Tamil Nadu to be at least around the $18 billion mark, again being the number one state to export electronics out of India,” Rajaa told reporters later.
In 2024-25, Tamil Nadu accounted for 38% of India’s electronic goods export. In 2025-26, this increased marginally to 38.5% until November 2025. If the state’s contribution remained the same for the rest of 2025-26 and if India’s exports are expected to be $45 billion as minister said, TN may just come close to the $18 billion mark.
However, other there are indicators that the state is likely to comfortably cross this mark. For instance, the monthly data of Tamil Nadu in 2025-26 looked more promising than in 2024-25. While the state hit the $2 billion mark for the first time only by the end of 2024-25 in March ($2.04 billion), it already touched the mark in November in 2025-26 ($2.08 billion).
The minister also highlighted the state’s emphasis on employment over headline investment numbers. TN has created about 24,000 high-end engineering jobs in electronics manufacturing, he said, and women’s participation in factory work was rising, aided by initiatives such as free bus travel for women.
Referring to the electronics manufacturing clusters (EMCs) scheme, Rajaa said TN had added value to the programme, with five of the seven EMC projects located in the state and 69% of all jobs created under the scheme going to Tamil Nadu.
Industry leaders, including ELCINA president Sasikumar Gendham and vice-chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies India, echoed the state’s role in India’s electronics push.