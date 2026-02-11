'First batch of AIIMS Madurai will graduate without seeing building': TN Health Minister

CHENNAI: The first batch of MBBS students from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Madurai (AIIMS-M) will graduate without seeing the institution, as the building is still under construction and the work is nowhere near completion, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. It will be completed by the end of 2028, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) officials, he added.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Subramanian said the first batch of AIIMS-M students, who are in the fourth year, are temporarily accommodated at the Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram. “As work on one building has only begun, a situation has arisen where these students are going to graduate without seeing the college campus. JICA officials said the construction will be completed by the end of 2028,” he said.

It may be noted that the statement of the minister comes after Hanumantha Rao, executive director, AIIMS-M, addressing the press at Madurai recently, said the classes for fourth year students are likely to begin from the Thoppur campus by the end of March, and outpatient services are expected to start in June.