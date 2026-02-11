Five automated testing stations to come up in Tamil Nadu, tenders invited

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Department has initiated the tendering process for establishing Automated Testing Stations (ATS) at five locations — Attur, Madurai South, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram — for issuing fitness certificates (FC) to commercial vehicles.

The stations will be set up under public-private partnership (PPP) model and cater to vehicles registered under 18 regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it mandatory, since October 1, 2024, to issue fitness certificates for heavy vehicles only through automated testing stations.

According to official sources from the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, the tender process has begun, and the selected operator will be responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining the facilities for 15 years. The stations will be equipped to conduct fitness tests for heavy vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

The 18 RTOs covered under this project are Attur, Vazhapadi, Kallakuruchi, Rasipuram, Madurai South, Thirumangalam, Vadipatti, Usilampatti, Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Sriperumbudur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Villupuram, Ulundurpet, Tindivanam and Gingee. On an average, RTOs in Tamil Nadu issue around eight to nine lakh fitness certificates annually.